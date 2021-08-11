Torm (TRMD) falls 3.30% to Close at $8.21 on August 10

Today, TORM PLC Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: TRMD) stock fell $0.28, accounting for a 3.30% decrease. Torm opened at $8.21 before trading between $8.33 and $8.10 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Torm’s market cap fall to $202,444,824 on 47,047 shares -above their 30-day average of 16,627.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

