TopBuild (BLD) drops 10.74% for February 23

Today, TopBuild Corp Inc’s (NYSE: BLD) stock dropped $23.58, accounting for a 10.74% decrease. TopBuild opened at $219.26 before trading between $219.26 and $195.45 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw TopBuild’s market cap fall to $6,452,662,666 on 550,507 shares -above their 30-day average of 208,850.

About TopBuild Corp

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. It provides insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. It leverages its national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on its local market presence to forge strong relationships with its customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

