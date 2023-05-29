Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bull Trading Strategies (Week of 5/23/23)

Here are the weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
Weekly trading strategies - bull

By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bull strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of May 23, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBullPutSpread
SPYBullCall
QQQBullPutSpread
TSLABullCall
AMZNBullCall
IWMBullCall
SPXBullPutSpread
QQQBullCall
COSTBullPut
NVDA BullCall

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of May 23, 2023

Symbol
NVDA
IWM
AMZN
MSFT
XRT
NFLX
AMD
TLT
XSP
AAPL
