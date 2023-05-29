Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bear Trading Strategies (Week of 5/23/23)

Here are the bear weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
  • 1 min Read
weekly trading strategies - bear

By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of May 23, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBearPut
SPYBearCallSpread
QQQBearCallSpread
QQQBearPut
COSTBearPut
SPXBearCallSpread
TSLABearPut
NVDABearPut
GLDBearCallSpread
AI BearCall

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears for the Week of May 23, 2023

Symbol
SPY
GLD
AI
KSS
MRVL
SPXW
SOXL
QQQ
UAL
MARA
