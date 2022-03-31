Top Investments in 5G, IoT, AI, Biometrics, Quantum Computing: Kagan

Image source: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay

Companies large and small, both here in the United States and worldwide, are investing in many new transformative technologies. Walkme.com surveyed 1,303 companies and looked at spending by country to determine where money is being invested, by whom and for what reason. Let’s take a closer look at the findings.

Digital technologies are a key part of operating a company now and going forward. It is estimated that 70% of businesses today are already working under a digital transformation strategy. Each is different depending on the size of the business, the industry, the competition and so on.

Company leadership must always look into the future and build today for what it will need tomorrow. Remember, the marketplace always changes and morphs moving forward.

Tomorrow’s corporate winners are changing today.

That being said, there are several different key technologies that are top of mind for the majority of business and companies.

Leading technologies that companies are investing in today Investing in the Face of Rising Inflation

In order of importance, these technologies are 5G wireless, IoT or Internet of Things, AI or Artificial Intelligence, Biometrics, Quantum computing, Immersive tech and Distributed ledger technology or Blockchain.

While I agree with this short lest, there are also plenty of other technologies like the Metaverse which should be on everyone’s radar.

First, WalkMe.com found 5G holds the most interest. 32.9% of companies chose this new high-speed, wireless service and technology as their primary investment. Currently, 5G covers 49.2% of the USA.

Second is the Internet of Things with 21.9 % of companies choosing this as their primary investment. IoT is a widespread Internet technology which will enable connectivity to virtually everything going forward. This means basic children’s toys to business equipment and airplanes and aerospace as well.

Third is Artificial Intelligence with 14.5% interested in investing. AI is a rapidly growing and always changing sector. Think Apple Siri, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and many others. This technology will be involved with autonomous driving, self-driving cars, smart vacuums, smart appliances in the kitchen, children’s toys and so much more.

Top countries investing in leading transformative technologies

Different countries also have their strengths and weaknesses. WalkMe.com says top countries are the USA, China, UK, Israel, Canada, Japan, Switzerland and Singapore.

The United States ranks as the country investing the most in digital technologies. This seems to always be the case.

China is second place, followed by the United Kingdom which ranked third in this study, but first in Europe.

Next are companies like Israel and Switzerland.

There are many important lessons we can learn from this story. One is that new technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, biometrics, quantum computing and more are on a rapid growth curve.

Qualcomm, Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Apple, Google, Cisco, Intel

There are many companies in these spaces in every country. They include large and small players like Qualcomm, Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Apple, Google, Facebook, Cisco, Intel and so many others.

This means there are so many ways to invest in what’s coming tomorrow. It is important for every investor to understand some of these companies will do better than others, grow faster than others, have a longer-lifespan than others.

I think this WalkMe.com study is helpful in that it highlights certain technology growth curves.

Invest carefully in advancing technology stocks

Once again it is very important to be careful and thoughtful when investing in any company or fund.

There are many solid growth companies in leadership position like Qualcomm, Huawei, Apple, Google, Cisco and Intel.

There are also plenty of smaller companies that are not as well known, but could be very important slices of their respective industry pies.

Some will be very successful while others will struggle. This is the way investments have always been measured. This is the way they should continue to be measured.

These several key technology areas have already been a source of strength and growth, however, for many companies worldwide — large and small — and I see that continuing for years to come.

Jeff Kagan is an Equities News columnist. Kagan is a Wireless Analyst, Technology Analyst and Commentator who follows Telecom, Pay TV, Cloud, AI, IoT, TeleHealth, Healthcare, Automotive, Self-Driving cars and more. Email him at jeff@jeffKAGAN.com. His web site is www.jeffKAGAN.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeffkagan and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/.

_____

Equities News Columnist: Jeff Kagan

Source: Equities News

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not necessarily represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer.