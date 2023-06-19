Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bull Trading Strategies (Week of 6/12/23)

Here are the weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bull strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of June 12, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBullCall
SPYBullPutSpread
QQQBullPutSpread
QQQBullCall
MSFTBullCall
AAPLBullPutSpread
TSLABullCall
JPMBullCall
ADBEBullCall
IWM BullPutSpread

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of June 12, 2023

Symbol
SPY
QQQ
MSFT
AAPL
TSLA
JPM
NVDA
GS
GOOGL
BYND
