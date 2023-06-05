Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Equities logo

Top 10 Weekly Bull Trading Strategies (Week of 5/30/23)

Here are the weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
  • 1 min Read
Weekly trading strategies - bull

By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bull strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of May 30, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBullPutSpread
SPYBullCall
QQQBullPutSpread
NVDABullCall
ABNBBullPut
AAPLBullPutSpread
TSLABullCall
QQQBullCall
AMZNBullCall
IWM BullPutSpread

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of May 30, 2023

Symbol
AMZN
AAPL
TSLA
NVDA
SQ
MSFT
IWM
QQQ
GOOGL
OXY
  • More in Investing & Finance

With Debt Ceiling, Um, Mission Accomplished, What’s Next for Investment Markets

As the markets put the debt ceiling debacle in the rearview mirror, more than a few issues remain open.

Top 10 Trading Strategies (Week of 5/30/23), Plus ’What Can Stop the Rally Explodes?’

  • 2 min Read 
Equities short logo
Equities short logo
Equities logo

Sign up For our Newsletter

CHANNELS

ABOUT

© 2022 Equities News | Equities.com, Inc.