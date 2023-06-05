The tables below show the bull strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of May 30, 2023

Symbol Strategy SPY BullPutSpread SPY BullCall QQQ BullPutSpread NVDA BullCall ABNB BullPut AAPL BullPutSpread TSLA BullCall QQQ BullCall AMZN BullCall IWM BullPutSpread

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of May 30, 2023