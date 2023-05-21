Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bull Trading Strategies (Week of 5/15/23)

Here are the weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
  • 1 min Read
Weekly trading strategies - bull

By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bull strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of May 15, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBullPutSpread
SPYBullCall
QQQBullPutSpread
QQQBullCall
AAPLBullPutSpread
TSLABullCall
AMZNBullPutSpread
GOOGBullCall
TSLABullPut
GLD BullPutSpread

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of May 15, 2023

Symbol
TSLA
AAPL
AMZN
GLD
GOOG
GOOGL
TLT
IWM
SPY
AMC
