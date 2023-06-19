The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of June 12, 2023

Symbol Strategy SPY BearPut SPY BearCallSpread QQQ BearPut QQQ BearCallSpread SPY BearCall SPCE BearCall META BearPut SPXW BearPut AI BearCall ADBE BearPut

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears for the Week of June 12, 2023