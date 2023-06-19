Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bear Trading Strategies (Week of 6/12/23)

Here are the bear weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of June 12, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBearPut
SPYBearCallSpread
QQQBearPut
QQQBearCallSpread
SPYBearCall
SPCEBearCall
METABearPut
SPXWBearPut
AIBearCall
ADBE BearPut

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears for the Week of June 12, 2023

Symbol
SPCE
VXX
AI
RIDE
MANU
FFIE
MSTR
NKLA
XSP
CRWD
