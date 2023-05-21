Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bear Trading Strategies (Week of 5/15/23)

Here are the bear weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
weekly trading strategies - bear

By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of May 15, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBearPut
SPYBearCallSpread
MSFTBearPutSpread
QQQBearPut
QQQBearCallSpread
TSLABearPut
BHCBearCall
NVDABearPut
XLEBearPut
SPY BearPutSpread

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears for the Week of May 15, 2023

Symbol
MSFT
XLE
SPWR
SQ
QQQ
RIVN
ABNB
VXX
XSP
ZIM
