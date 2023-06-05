Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bear Trading Strategies (Week of 5/30/23)

Here are the bear weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of May 30, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBearPut
SPYBearCallSpread
BXBearCall
TTDBearCall
QQQBearCallSpread
ABNBBearCall
QQQBearPut
MDBBearPut
PANWBearCall
NVDA BearCall

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears for the Week of May 30, 2023

Symbol
BX
TTD
GLD
MDB
XLE
SPX
XSP
PANW
SQQQ
ADBE
