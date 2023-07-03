Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bull Trading Strategies (Week of 6/6/23)

Here are the weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bull strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of June 26, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBullPutSpread
SPYBullCall
QQQBullPutSpread
NVDABullCall
RBLXBullCall
SOFIBullPut
AAPLBullPutSpread
SPXWBullCall
QQQBullCall
ATVI BullCall

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of June 26, 2023

Symbol
SPY
AAPL
NVDA
MSFT
QQQ
RBLX
XLE
IWM
ATVI
SQ
Nvidia Among the Leaders in the Booming AI Segment

Generative AI is an important segment — and it happens to be the corner of the AI sandbox in which Nvidia plays.

