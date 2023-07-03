Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bear Trading Strategies (Week of 6/26/23)

Here are the bear weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of June 26, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBearCallSpread
SPYBearPut
SOFIBearCall
QQQBearPut
SPXBearCallSpread
NVDABearPut
QQQBearCallSpread
SPXWBearPut
RBLXBearCall
GLD BearCallSpread

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears for the Week of June 26, 2023

Symbol
GLD
SOFI
UVXY
SPCE
TLT
SPX
WYNN
MVIS
AMD
CRWD
