The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of June 26, 2023

Symbol Strategy SPY BearCallSpread SPY BearPut SOFI BearCall QQQ BearPut SPX BearCallSpread NVDA BearPut QQQ BearCallSpread SPXW BearPut RBLX BearCall GLD BearCallSpread

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears for the Week of June 26, 2023