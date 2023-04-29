The tables below show the bull strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of April 24, 2023

Symbol Strategy SPY BullPutSpread SPY BullCall QQQ BullPutSpread XLP BullCall SPY BullPut AMZN BullCall QQQ BullCall ZS BullPut QQQ BullPut XSP BullPutSpread

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of April 24, 2023