TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (TOMZ) falls 2.52% for August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TOMZ - Market Data & News Trade

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZ) fell to close at $2.32 Monday after losing $0.06 (2.52%) on volume of 40,838 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.56 to a low of $2.31 while TOMI Environmental’s market cap now stands at $39,002,710.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc

IMS Investor Relations (www.imsinvestorrelations.com) helps small to mid-sized public companies ensure their public listing is a vital strategic asset with a credible and resonating brand, aligned shareholders and a valuation reflective of the long-term value of the business. IMS was founded to shine a much-needed light on microcap to mid-cap companies, a sector that is often misunderstood, underfollowed and undervalued by Wall Street. The firm's vast expertise in this space, trusted reputation and extensive relationships with analysts, institutional investors, family offices and brokers opens doors often kept closed to others. IMS prides itself on its longstanding client relationships due to its ability to understand its clients' needs and its agility in addressing the challenges of today's ever evolving financial landscape.

Visit TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer