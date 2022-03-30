Tivity Health (TVTY) Rises 3.56% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TVTY - Market Data & News Trade

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares are up 3.56%, or $1.085 per share, as on 12:18:12 est today. Since opening the day at $30.59, 530,440 shares of Tivity Health exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $31.72 and $30.26.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 15.36%.

Tivity Health expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Tivity Health Inc

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet®, and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

