Tivity Health (TVTY) gains 2.00% to Close at $24.95 on January 28

Today, Tivity Health Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TVTY) stock gained $0.49, accounting for a 2.00% increase. Tivity Health opened at $24.51 before trading between $24.95 and $23.91 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Tivity Health’s market cap rise to $1,241,295,808 on 246,228 shares -below their 30-day average of 262,016.

Tivity Health employs around 1000 people with a head office in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Tivity Health Inc

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet®, and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

