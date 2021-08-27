Tivity Health (TVTY) falls 0.17% to Close at $22.95 on August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TVTY - Market Data & News Trade

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY), a Franklin, Tennessee, company, fell to close at $22.95 Thursday after losing $0.04 (0.17%) on volume of 1,691,482 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $22.99 to a low of $22.68 while Tivity Health’s market cap now stands at $1,130,534,121.

Tivity Health currently has roughly 1000 employees.

About Tivity Health Inc

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet®, and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

