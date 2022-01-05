Titan Medical (TMDI) falls 2.31% for January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMDI - Market Data & News Trade

Titan Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TMDI), a Toronto, Ontario, company, fell to close at $0.65 Tuesday after losing $0.0153 (2.31%) on volume of 865,664 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.71 to a low of $0.62 while Titan Medical’s market cap now stands at $71,866,277.

About Titan Medical Inc

Titan Medical Inc. is focused on robotic-assisted technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (“MIS”). Enos, by Titan Medical, is being developed to become the new standard of care in robotic single access surgery, and comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a dual-view camera system with 3D and 2D high-definition vision systems and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures, and a surgeon workstation that provides an ergonomic interface to the MIS procedure performed through the patient cart. With the Enos system, Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

