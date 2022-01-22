Titan Machinery (TITN) falls 2.85% to Close at $30.03 on January 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TITN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Titan Machinery Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TITN) stock fell $0.88, accounting for a 2.85% decrease. Titan Machinery opened at $30.51 before trading between $31.40 and $30.03 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Titan Machinery’s market cap fall to $678,405,207 on 169,160 shares -above their 30-day average of 140,119.

Titan Machinery employs around 1800 people with a head office in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Titan Machinery Inc

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

