Titan Machinery (TITN) falls 1.94% to Close at $26.75 on October 6

Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ: TITN) shares fell 1.94%, or $0.53 per share, to close Wednesday at $26.75. After opening the day at $26.95, shares of Titan Machinery fluctuated between $27.20 and $26.16. 76,759 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 160,635. Wednesday's activity brought Titan Machinery’s market cap to $604,430,267.

Titan Machinery is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, and employs more than 1800 people.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital.

