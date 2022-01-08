Titan, (de) (TTNP) falls 0.96% to Close at $1.03 on January 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DE - Market Data & News Trade

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de) (NASDAQ: TTNP), a South San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $1.03 Friday after losing $0.01 (0.96%) on volume of 104,842 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.07 to a low of $1.02 while Titan, (de)’s market cap now stands at $10,211,583.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (de)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in South San Francisco, CA, is a development stage company developing proprietary therapeutics with its ProNeura® long-term, continuous drug delivery technology. The ProNeura technology has the potential to be used in developing products for treating a number of chronic conditions, where maintaining consistent, around-the-clock blood levels of medication may benefit the patient and improve medical outcomes.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

