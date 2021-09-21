Tiptree (TIPT) falls 2.13% on Strong Volume September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TIPT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tiptree Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TIPT) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 2.13% decrease. Tiptree opened at $9.77 before trading between $10.12 and $9.51 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Tiptree’s market cap fall to $322,377,367 on 91,544 shares -above their 30-day average of 59,329.

About Tiptree Inc

Tiptree Inc. is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Its principal operating business, Fortegra, is a specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. Tiptree also allocates capital to a diverse group of select investments that the company refers to as Tiptree Capital.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

Americans opened their wallets and spent last month, giving retail sales an unexpected rebound after plunging the month before, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

