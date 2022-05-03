TimkenSteel (TMST) Gains 3.36% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMST - Market Data & News Trade

TimkenSteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) shares climbed 3.36%, or $0.66 per share, as on 12:19:24 est today. Opening the day at $19.66, 177,421 shares of TimkenSteel exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $20.52 and $19.36.

This year the company has a YTD change of 19.09%.

TimkenSteel is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About TimkenSteel Corp

TimkenSteel manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-qualitysteel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of its customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,000 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020.

