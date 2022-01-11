TimkenSteel (TMST) falls 6.08% to Close at $16.08 on January 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMST - Market Data & News Trade

TimkenSteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) shares fell 6.08%, or $1.04 per share, to close Monday at $16.08. After opening the day at $16.97, shares of TimkenSteel fluctuated between $17.11 and $15.97. 640,258 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 828,818. Monday's activity brought TimkenSteel’s market cap to $743,032,198.

TimkenSteel is headquartered in Canton, Ohio..

About TimkenSteel Corp

TimkenSteel manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-qualitysteel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of its customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,000 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

