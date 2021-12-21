Timken (TKR) falls 4.23% on Strong Volume December 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TKR - Market Data & News Trade

Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR) shares fell 4.23%, or $2.82 per share, to close Monday at $63.93. After opening the day at $65.61, shares of Timken fluctuated between $65.81 and $62.93. 1,000,482 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 547,362. Monday's activity brought Timken’s market cap to $4,849,700,136.

Timken is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, and employs more than 18000 people.

About Timken Co.

The Timken Company designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, Timken continuously improves the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

