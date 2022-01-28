Timken (TKR) falls 2.30% for January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TKR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Timken Co. Inc’s (NYSE: TKR) stock fell $1.56, accounting for a 2.30% decrease. Timken opened at $68.40 before trading between $69.16 and $65.78 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Timken’s market cap fall to $5,036,314,595 on 491,416 shares -below their 30-day average of 592,893.

Timken employs around 18000 people with a head office in North Canton, Ohio.

About Timken Co.

The Timken Company designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, Timken continuously improves the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

