Timberland, (TSBK) falls 1.14% on Moderate Volume January 20

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) shares fell 1.14%, or $0.33 per share, to close Thursday at $28.99. After opening the day at $29.00, shares of Timberland, fluctuated between $29.14 and $28.66. 9,169 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 14,974. Thursday's activity brought Timberland,’s market cap to $239,446,189.

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank ('Bank'). The Bank opened for business in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

