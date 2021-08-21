Timber (TMBR) falls 1.10% on Strong Volume August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMBR - Market Data & News

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: TMBR) shares fell 1.10%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $0.90. After opening the day at $0.92, shares of Timber fluctuated between $0.92 and $0.87. 685,067 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 580,922. Friday's activity brought Timber’s market cap to $32,993,717.

Timber is headquartered in Menlo Park, California..

About Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and scleroderma.

Visit Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Federal Trade Commission Sharpens Antitrust Fight Against Facebook Deere Beats Fiscal Q3 Earnings Estimates; Raises Full-Year Forecast COVID-19 Anxiety at Highest Level Since Winter: AP-NORC Poll $560 Billion Wiped Off China Stock Markets This Week Amid Regulatory Crackdowns