Tillys (TLYS) Gains 4.38% on March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TLYS - Market Data & News Trade

Tillys Inc - Class A (NYSE: TLYS) shares moved 4.38%, or $0.4 per share, as on 12:19:36 est today. Opening the day at $9.54, 527,332 shares of Tillys have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $9.80 and $9.22.

So far this year the company is down 42.27%.

Tillys anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tillys visit the company profile.

About Tillys Inc - Class A

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of February 10, 2021, operated 238 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com.

To get more information on Tillys Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Tillys Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles