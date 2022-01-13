Thryv (THRY) falls 3.25% to Close at $35.09 on January 12

Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) fell to close at $35.09 Wednesday after losing $1.18 (3.25%) on volume of 197,021 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $37.18 to a low of $35.06 while Thryv’s market cap now stands at $1,191,884,380.

About Thryv Holdings Inc

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

