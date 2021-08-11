ThredUp Inc - Class A (TDUP) falls 6.66% for August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TDUP - Market Data & News Trade

ThredUp Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: TDUP) fell to close at $21.43 Tuesday after losing $1.53 (6.66%) on volume of 979,358 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.27 to a low of $20.83 while ThredUp’s market cap now stands at $321,940,168.

About ThredUp Inc - Class A

thredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

