Therealreal (REAL) falls 2.40% for January 27

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) shares fell 2.40%, or $0.2 per share, to close Thursday at $8.13. After opening the day at $8.57, shares of Therealreal fluctuated between $8.82 and $8.11. 4,248,642 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,118,376. Thursday's activity brought Therealreal’s market cap to $751,112,944.

Therealreal is headquartered in San Francisco, California..

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 20 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. The company has hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, the company gives new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home-in support of the circular economy. The company makes selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. The RealReal does all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At its 13 retail locations, including its eight shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with its experts and receive free valuations.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

