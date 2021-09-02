Theravance (TBPH) falls 0.60% in Light Trading on September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TBPH - Market Data & News Trade

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 0.60%, or $0.05 per share, to close Wednesday at $8.25. After opening the day at $8.31, shares of Theravance fluctuated between $8.56 and $8.16. 1,261,075 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,456,752. Wednesday's activity brought Theravance’s market cap to $606,128,746.

Theravance is headquartered in George Town, Grand Cayman..

About Theravance Biopharma Inc

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

