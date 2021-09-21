Theratechnologies (THTX) falls 2.49% in Active Trading on September 20

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) shares fell 2.49%, or $0.09 per share, to close Monday at $3.52. After opening the day at $3.60, shares of Theratechnologies fluctuated between $3.61 and $3.46. 137,748 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 89,372. Monday's activity brought Theratechnologies’s market cap to $333,391,833.

Theratechnologies is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec..

About Theratechnologies Inc.

Theratechnologies is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs.

Visit Theratechnologies Inc.’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Theratechnologies Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Theratechnologies Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

