The Private Wireless Opportunity Takes Shape (and Looms Large)

Wireless has been one of the fastest growing segments in the communications industry for more than 50 years. Now, private wireless has taken root and is also becoming a rapidly growing sector. As I see things unfolding, global spending on private wireless networks should remain robust, and in fact accelerate.

Today, the technology for the private networking space is LTE, 4G and 5G. Moving forward it will continue to 6G and beyond. That means faster speeds and lower latency.

That is, in part, why I believe we will see private wireless continue to grow in many different industries and segments going forward.

In recent years, growth in traditional, public wireless has slowed as it has become a core communications technology. Everyone who wants a smartphone, smartwatch and tablet, has one. On the enterprise side, there are countless devices using wireless.

This maturing of the industry has caused a slowdown in traditional wireless sales. It’s only natural as an industry grows.

Of course, this reality has forced networks to look for new areas to grow since that’s what investors want.

That’s why public networks like Verizon Wireless VZ , T-Mobile TMUS , AT&T Mobility T , as well as resellers like Xfinity Mobile CMCSA , Spectrum Mobile CHTR , Cricket, Visible and countless others are starting to focus attention on other areas for growth.

Enterprise customers also want and need more control and security over their communications, for both voice and data, both wireline and wireless.

In so many different industry sectors, enterprises like companies, universities and hospitals see increased value in private networks.

There are quite a few players in the private networking space including Betacom, Juniper Networks, Huawei, Celona, Qualcomm, Cisco, Extreme Networks, Arista Networks, VMware, HPE, Aruba, Fortinet, Dell, Palo Alto Networks, Kajeet, BearCom, Telnet and many others.

Even companies like Crown Castle, Boingo Wireless, Cellnex and others are in the space; they see the same growth opportunity.

Growth in private wireless comes from both equipment and services and there are quite a few different companies that all work together to provide solutions to the variety of enterprise customers.

This is not unlike the good ol’ gold-rush days. Remember, those who made the real money on an ongoing basis were the sellers of picks and shovels. That is what all these competitors do in the private wireless space.

And don’t forget that private wireless is a global growth opportunity. It not only saves companies money, but it improves their productivity as well on a global basis.

You may wonder how rich the marketplace is today. There are many different enterprise customers, and this list is only expanding.

Based on what I hear, private wireless may be one of the next, real, growth opportunities and that will continue for years to come.

Some of the industries interested in private wireless include: Agriculture, Aviation, Broadcasting, Construction, Education, Forestry, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Military, Mining, Gas and Oil, Ports, Maritime, Retail, Railroads and Railways, Transport, Travel, Public Safety and Utilities.

Within each of these sectors are countless customers and competitors who are all part of this growth opportunity.

First, the early adopters will take advantage of this opportunity to gain a competitive advantage. Next, the rest of the industry will ultimately join the party in various waves, so they don’t get left behind.

All we have to do is choose the right companies and sectors.