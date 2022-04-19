The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Gains 1.12% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NAPA - Market Data & News Trade

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (The) (NYSE: NAPA) has gained $0.21 (1.12%) and sits at $19.00, as of 12:08:00 est on April 19.

28,882 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 1.62% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.51% over the last 30 days.

The Duckhorn Portfolio anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on The Duckhorn Portfolio visit the company profile.

About Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (The)

The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of luxury wines in North America. The acclaimed Duckhorn Portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne, each with its own dedicated winemaker.

To get more information on Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (The) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (The)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications