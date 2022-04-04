TG (TGTX) Gains 3.97% on April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TGTX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 3.97% Monday.

As of 12:19:13 est, TG sits at $10.48 and has climbed $0.4 so far today.

TG has moved 14.94% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 46.95% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About TG Therapeutics Inc

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQTM (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development.

