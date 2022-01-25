TFS (TFSL) falls 0.46% for January 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TFSL - Market Data & News Trade

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) fell to close at $17.68 Monday after gaining $0.08 (0.46%) on volume of 263,860 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $17.68 to a low of $17.33 while TFS’s market cap now stands at $4,965,703,896.

About TFS Financial Corporation

TFS Financial Corporation , a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its principal activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries and had total consolidated assets of $14.6 billion at September 30, 2020. The principal line of business of TFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, TFS Financial or the Company) is retail consumer banking, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. On September 30, 2020, approximately 81% of the Holding Company's outstanding shares were owned by a federally chartered mutual holding company, Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC (Third Federal Savings, MHC). The thrift subsidiary of TFS Financial is Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (the Association).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

