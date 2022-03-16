Textron (TXT) Rises 2.77% on March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TXT - Market Data & News Trade

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) shares moved 2.77%, or $1.99 per share, as on 12:14:40 est today. Since opening at $72.00, 423,655 shares of Textron have been traded today and the stock has traded between $74.10 and $71.93.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 6.97%.

Textron is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Textron visit the company profile.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.

To get more information on Textron Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Textron Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles