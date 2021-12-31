Textainer (TGH) falls 2.39% to Close at $35.57 on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TGH - Market Data & News Trade

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) shares fell 2.39%, or $0.87 per share, to close Thursday at $35.57. After opening the day at $36.25, shares of Textainer fluctuated between $36.52 and $35.44. 201,716 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 315,631. Thursday's activity brought Textainer’s market cap to $1,765,467,828.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 3.8 million TEU in its owned and managed fleet. The company leases containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Its fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. Textainer also leases tank containers through its relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from its fleet, Textainer buys older containers from its shipping line customers for trading and resale. The company sold an average of approximately 150,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

