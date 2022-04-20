Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Rises 1.42% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TXRH - Market Data & News Trade

Today Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) is trading 1.42% up.

The latest price, as of 12:20:50 est, was $86.40. Texas Roadhouse has moved $1.21 so far today.

383,900 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Texas Roadhouse has a YTD change of 3.90%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Texas Roadhouse Inc

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept with over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.

