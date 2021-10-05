Texas Pacific Land (TPL) falls 1.81% in Light Trading on October 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPL - Market Data & News Trade

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) shares fell 1.81%, or $21.22 per share, to close Monday at $1151.79. After opening the day at $1186.90, shares of Texas Pacific Land fluctuated between $1202.20 and $1124.76. 45,489 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 46,440. Monday's activity brought Texas Pacific Land’s market cap to $8,929,210,511.

About Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Corporation is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on the land. The Corporation also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

