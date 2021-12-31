Texas Capital Bancshares, (TCBI) falls 0.48% for December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TCBI - Market Data & News Trade

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares fell 0.48%, or $0.29 per share, to close Thursday at $60.17. After opening the day at $60.58, shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, fluctuated between $61.48 and $60.14. 748,996 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 456,501. Thursday's activity brought Texas Capital Bancshares,’s market cap to $3,045,054,839.

Texas Capital Bancshares, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas..

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

Visit Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Industry Analyst on Cisco 2022 Growth Challenges: Jeff Kagan How Do Financial Institutions Stay Competitive in a Digital World? Renewable Energy Drives Metals and Minerals Prices Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022