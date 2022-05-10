Texas Capital Bancshares, (TCBI) Drops 3.01% on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TCBI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) moved 3.01% Tuesday.

As of 12:14:38 est, Texas Capital Bancshares, is currently sitting at $52.48 and dropped $1.62 so far today.

Texas Capital Bancshares, has moved 0.94% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 10.71% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

