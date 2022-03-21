Tetra (TTI) Climbs 5.99% on March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is trading 5.99% up.

The latest price, as of 12:16:47 est, was $3.54. Tetra has risen $0.2 so far today.

769,932 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Tetra has moved YTD 17.61%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tetra visit the company profile.

About Tetra Technologies, Inc.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP, a master limited partnership.

To get more information on Tetra Technologies, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Tetra Technologies, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles