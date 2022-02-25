Tetra (TTEK) gains 2.37% on Moderate Volume February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTEK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tetra Tech, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: TTEK) stock gained $3.63, accounting for a 2.37% increase. Tetra opened at $153.16 before trading between $157.70 and $151.82 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Tetra’s market cap rise to $8,482,227,323 on 291,590 shares -below their 30-day average of 449,138.

About Tetra Tech, Inc.

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in wate