Tetra (TTEK) gains 2.37% on Moderate Volume February 25

Today, Tetra Tech, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: TTEK) stock gained $3.63, accounting for a 2.37% increase. Tetra opened at $153.16 before trading between $157.70 and $151.82 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Tetra’s market cap rise to $8,482,227,323 on 291,590 shares -below their 30-day average of 449,138.
About Tetra Tech, Inc.
Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in wate