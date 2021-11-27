Tessco (TESS) falls 2.81% for November 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TESS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tessco Technologies, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: TESS) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 2.81% decrease. Tessco opened at $5.54 before trading between $5.62 and $5.50 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Tessco’s market cap fall to $49,586,210 on 20,994 shares -below their 30-day average of 42,653.

Tessco employs around 391500 people with a head office in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About Tessco Technologies, Inc.

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies products the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ('IoT'), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

