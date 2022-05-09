Tessco (TESS) Drops 3.07% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TESS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Tessco Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) moved 3.07% Monday.

As of 11:02:12 est, Tessco is currently sitting at $6.01 and has moved $0.19 so far today.

Tessco has moved 3.68% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 1.74% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Tessco Technologies, Inc.

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies products the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ('IoT'), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

