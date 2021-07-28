Tessco Technologies, Inc. (TESS) falls 1.26% for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TESS - Market Data & News Trade

Tessco Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) shares fell 1.26%, or $0.08 per share, to close Tuesday at $6.29. After opening the day at $6.25, shares of Tessco, fluctuated between $6.44 and $6.03. 41,564 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 331,566. Tuesday's activity brought Tessco,’s market cap to $55,893,135.

Tessco, is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, and employs more than 391500 people.

About Tessco Technologies, Inc.

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies products the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ('IoT'), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

